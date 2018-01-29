3 out-of-state men arrested in Baltimore-area burglaries
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — Police outside Baltimore say they've cracked a burglary ring that stole jewelry, money and property worth millions of dollars from homes in the city's upscale suburbs.
Baltimore County police Corporal Shawn Vinson says three men were taken into custody Friday night following a months-long series of burglaries at nearly two dozen homes.
Police say the men had been staying at a hotel in the area. Detectives are investigating if they are connected to more crimes.
Vinson tells WJZ-TV that 33-year-old Demar Anthony Brown, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 32-year-old Kamar Oliver Beckles, of Teaneck, New Jersey; and 33-year-old Jashon Clarence Fields, of Atlanta, have been charged with 20 counts of first-degree burglary. All three were denied bail; it's unclear if they have lawyers.
___
Information from: WJZ-TV, http://www.wjz.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Diving in: Pool upgrades on deck for public meeting around Halifax Common master plan
-
How much does it cost just to get by as a young, single person in Toronto?
-
A baby girl found in a parking lot in 2005 changed this detective’s life forever
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax