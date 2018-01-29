A look at Super Bowl ads that have been released so far
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Advertisers including Budweiser, M&Ms, Groupon and others have begun to release their ads ahead of Super Bowl Sunday to try to drum up some buzz. It's a crucial time to capture attention since marketers spend $5 million per 30-second spot for airtime alone.
While teaser ads abound, here's a look at the full Super Bowl ads that have been released as of Monday. So far advertisers are mostly focusing on silly
Budweiser: The beer maker's ad features a brewery that turns out cans of water for places in need, to the tune of "Stand By Me."
Febreze: The air freshener goes all in for toilet
Groupon: The deal-site's ad features Tiffany Haddish and shows football players kicking a football at a rich man who doesn't support local business.
Lexus: The carmaker promotes its new luxury sedan with an action-packed ad featuring the Black Panther character from Marvel's new movie.
M&Ms: The chocolate candy's ad shows a cartoon M&M character transforming into Danny DeVito after he finds a lucky penny and is relieved that no one wants to eat him.
Pringles: Bill Hader stars in the snacks' ad that introduces the made-up practice of "
See the ads:
Budweiser: https://youtu.be/CxGUmtRLm5g
Febreze: https://youtu.be/9NliY5tPp2k
Groupon: https://youtu.be/GM1QDBvzm1Y
Lexus: https://youtu.be/01AEuxSlIMg
M&Ms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfZcxeqa1g4
Pringles: https://youtu.be/gk0nVMU76bc