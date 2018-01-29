Cardinal critic reveals drama in Vatican's overture to China

VATICAN CITY — Hong Kong's retired cardinal has revealed the behind-the-scenes drama of the Vatican's efforts to improve relations with China, including its request for a legitimate bishop to resign in favour of an excommunicated one who is recognized by Beijing.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, a vocal opponent of Pope Francis' opening to China, bitterly criticized the changing of the guard in Shantou diocese and said in a Facebook post Monday that he travelled to the Vatican Jan. 10 to personally discuss it with the pope.

He confirmed reports by the AsiaNews agency that the Vatican had asked 88-year-old Shantou Bishop Peter Zhuang Jianjian to resign in favour of Bishop Joseph Huang Bingzhang. Huang was excommunicated by the Vatican in 2011 after he was consecrated without papal consent.