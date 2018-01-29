Chinese military plane crashes during training exercise
BEIJING — China's air force says a military plane has crashed during training in the southwestern province of Guizhou.
The People's Liberation Army Air Force said in a brief post on its official account on the social media site Sina Weibo that the plane crashed Monday afternoon and authorities were sparing no effort in search and rescue operations.
It did not say what kind of plane was involved or whether there were casualties.
