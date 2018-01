Cliff plunge trial starts for twin accused of killing twin

WAILUKU, Hawaii — A murder trial is underway for a woman accused of deliberately driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister.

Alexandria Duval's defence attorney Birney Bervar said in his opening statement Monday the crash was a tragic accident. Bervar says there's reasonable doubt of any criminal behaviour .

A judge instead of a jury is hearing testimony and is expected to reach a verdict this week.

Authorities described the 2016 crash as a hair-pulling fight over the steering wheel. Anastasia Duval died, and her sister was arrested.

Maui resident Chad Smith testified that while the women were passing him on a narrow highway he could see them arguing. Smith says he couldn't hear anything but the women looked angry.