Commuter train hits utility pole, causes rush hour havoc

PHILADELPHIA — A commuter train heading from New Jersey to Philadelphia hit a utility pole during the morning rush, halting service and leaving thousands of commuters scrambling to get to work.

The Port Authority Transit Corporation train carrying 24 passengers hit the partially downed pole around 5:45 a.m. Monday, and service was completely shut down for more than three hours. The Philadelphia Inquirer says the crash caused sparks to fly from the pole, but didn't cause a fire as early reports indicated.

Four minor injuries were reported.

The shutdown created major traffic jams to and from the Ben Franklin Bridge between Camden and Philadelphia.