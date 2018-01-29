Crews help rescue student, staff members from freezing water
BREWSTER, Mass. — Fire officials in Massachusetts have rescued three people from freezing waters off of Breakwater Beach.
The Cape Cod Times reports that a dive team responded to an emergency call in Brewster around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran says two staff members at the Latham School went after a female student who had swam away from shore.
Moran says the dive team and firefighters worked together to rescue all three individuals. They were all taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unspecified injuries.
The Latham School treats children and young adults with developmental disorders.
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com
