Director of troubled New Orleans jail quits as woes continue

NEW ORLEANS — The man hired to run the long-troubled New Orleans jail in 2016 has resigned amid continued problems at the lockup, including inmate suicides, fights and drug overdoses.

Gary Maynard's resignation was announced in a court filing Monday after a closed door meeting with a federal judge. Earlier, at a morning status hearing, federal monitors outlined numerous problems — including the emergency opioid overdose treatment of 10 inmates in recent weeks.

Maynard was hired in 2016 as the jail's new "compliance director." Sheriff Marlin Gusman had agreed to hire and cede authority over the jail to a compliance director as pressure mounted for the federal court to take over the facility.