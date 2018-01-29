Ex-detectives testify about force's robberies, extortions

BALTIMORE — Two former Baltimore detectives who belonged to a rogue task force have testified about the police unit's illegal activities as the second week of a high-profile racketeering trial gets underway.

Jemell Rayam and Evodio Hendrix both took the stand Monday in U.S. District Court and testified to a series of brazen robberies and extortions. They are among six indicted detectives who have pleaded guilty.

Rayam testified about a July 2016 robbery of a married couple who were handcuffed and taken to a police substation nicknamed "The Barn" for interrogation. He says Gun Trace Task Force detectives robbed about $20,000 from the couple's house outside the city.

Hendrix testified about a $100,000 robbery and the subsequent staging of body-camera video.