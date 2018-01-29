Fugitive Catalan chief seeks parliament protection for vote
MADRID — Catalonia's fugitive ex-president, Carles Puigdemont, is asking the region's parliament in a letter to guarantee his right to attend a session this week in which he hopes to be re-elected government leader, without being arrested.
