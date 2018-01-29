German president: Moving troops to Jordan was 'right choice'
AZRAQ AIR BASE, Jordan — Germany's president said Monday that moving German troops from Turkey to Jordan as part of an international military campaign against Islamic State extremists was "the right choice."
Frank-Walter Steinmeier spoke after meeting with the German contingent of nearly 300 troops at an air base in northeastern Jordan. Germany carries out reconnaissance and
Steinmeier told soldiers that the battle against IS has been successful, but that their service is still needed to combat remnants of the extremist group and to keep them from resurrecting it.
Germany moved troops from Turkey to Jordan last year, after Turkey restricted access to the soldiers, including visits by parliamentarians.
Steinmeier flew to Lebanon on Monday afternoon, after a two-day visit to Jordan.
