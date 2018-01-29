German Social Democrats set cut-off date for members' ballot
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany's
The Social Democrats and Merkel's Union bloc aim to conclude coalition talks Sunday, but may take longer.
Leading Social Democrats are treading cautiously amid discontent after the party was thrashed in September's election. They have held two party conferences to get this far, and promised a ballot of the roughly 440,000-strong membership on a coalition deal. The party's youth wing, which opposes a new coalition, has been urging people to become members.
The party's general secretary, Lars Klingbeil, said after party leaders met Monday that members who are in the party database on Feb. 6 will be eligible to vote.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Diving in: Pool upgrades on deck for public meeting around Halifax Common master plan
-
How much does it cost just to get by as a young, single person in Toronto?
-
A baby girl found in a parking lot in 2005 changed this detective’s life forever
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax