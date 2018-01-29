News / World

Gold treasure recovered from 1857 shipwreck to make debut

FILE - This undated drawing made available by the Library of Congress shows the U.S. Mail ship S.S. Central America, which sank after sailing into a hurricane in September 1857 in one of the worst maritime disasters in American history; 425 people were killed and thousands of pounds of gold sank with it to the bottom of the ocean. (AP Photo/Library of Congress, File)

SANTA ANA, Calif. — More than $50 million worth of gold bars, coins and dust described as the greatest lost treasure in U.S. history is about to make its public debut in California.

The 3,100 gold coins, 45 gold bars and a trove of gold dust sat at the bottom of the ocean for more than 150 years.

The gold was recovered in 2014 from the wreckage of the S.S. Central America steamship and is now sitting in a makeshift laboratory just south of Los Angeles.

The gold is getting hand-cleaned of decades of gunk ahead of its public display next month.

The Central America was laden with booty from the California Gold Rush when it sank in a hurricane off the coast of South Carolina in 1857.

Four hundred and twenty-five people drowned.

