Historic Iowa park to be restored
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines park that for decades drew thousands of people for its amusement park rides, music and dancing is set to return.
The Des Moines Register reports that Riverview Park advocates have announced $4 million in funding that will pay for an outdoor concert venue and other features.
The park opened in 1915 and was modeled after Brooklyn's Coney Island. It closed in 1978.
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com
