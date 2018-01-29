Hundreds of families still in Galveston hotels after Harvey
A
A
Share via Email
GALVESTON, Texas — Federal officials say nearly 800 families in a coastal Texas county remain in hotels five months after Hurricane Harvey destroyed or damaged their homes.
The Galveston County Daily News reports that January is normally a slow month for local hotels but many say they're at capacity. It's unclear how many residents in other counties are still in hotels after being displaced by the storm.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers transitional housing for people displaced by natural disasters. Hotels can accept FEMA vouchers that pay about $100 a night in Galveston County and other hard-hit areas.
Harvey made landfall in Texas on Aug. 25 near Corpus Christi, which is about 200 miles (322
___
Information from: The Galveston County Daily News, http://www.galvnews.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax
-
Diving in: Pool upgrades on deck for public meeting around Halifax Common master plan
-
Halifax in line for possible major winter storm: Environment Canada
-
A baby girl found in a parking lot in 2005 changed this detective’s life forever