Indiana man facing 24 child molesting counts back in jail

Michael Begin Jr. is seen in an undated photo provided by the Clark County, Ind., Jail. Begin Jr. of Jeffersonville, Ind., has been arrested on charges alleging he molested 17 children ages 3 to 7 while he worked at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant. The abuse allegedly occurred at a YMCA and at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Jeffersonville. He was charged with two counts of child molestation in October. Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 that he was filing another 20 counts against him. (Clark County, Ind. Jail via AP)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An 18-year-old southern Indiana man has been returned to jail after 22 additional child molesting counts were filed against him alleging he assaulted 17 young children while working at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Michael Begin Jr. was incarcerated Monday after a judge increased the Jeffersonville man's bond to $100,000 cash-only from the $10,000 he posted after being initially charged in October with two counts of child molesting.

Begin's attorney, Jennifer Culotta, waived the reading of rights on these new charges and entered a plea of not guilty for him. The children range in age from 3 to 7.

Begin had been on electronic monitoring since October.

The News and Tribune reports Culotta said after the hearing that her client maintains his innocence.

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com

