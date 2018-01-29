Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Social media postings show at least five women in Iran protesting the obligatory Muslim headscarf by taking theirs off and waving them on sticks.

The videos and photos show individual women in separate locations in Tehran and Isfahan.

Masoud Sarabi, who witnessed one of the protests, on Monday confirmed the authenticity of a video shot on Tehran's Enghelab Street. The others appeared to be authentic, but The Associated Press could not independently verify them.

The women appear to be following the lead of a 31-year-old protester identified as Vida Movahed, who took off her headscarf on the same street in December. She was detained for a few weeks and then released.