Islanders to split games between Nassau Coliseum, Brooklyn
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York Islanders will split their regular-season home games between Long Island's Nassau Coliseum and Brooklyn's Barclays Center beginning next year while a new arena is built at Belmont Park.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the arrangement Monday.
The Islanders plan to play 12 games at the Coliseum in Nassau County next season. The team will then decide about the next season, with tentative plans to play at least half their home games at the Coliseum. The new arena is expected to open in three years.
The hockey team played in Nassau Coliseum from 1972 until 2015, when they moved to the Barclays Center.
Fans expressed displeasure with the move, and last month the team announced plans for the facility at Belmont, home of the third leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
