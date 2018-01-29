Jordan king vows to stick up for Palestinians on Jerusalem

AMMAN, Jordan — Jordan's king has assured the Palestinians he will defend their "legitimate rights" to independence and a capital in east Jerusalem in dealings with the international community.

Abdullah II met Monday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is pushing back against last month's U.S. recognition of contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Jerusalem forms the emotional centerpiece of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Donald Trump further infuriated the Palestinians last week when he declared Jerusalem now "off the table."

Jordan's royal court said after the Abbas meeting that the king "affirmed Jordan's continued efforts in all international forums to defend the Palestinian cause."