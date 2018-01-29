Judge orders release of activist awaiting deportation

NEW YORK — A federal judge in New York City has ordered the immediate release of a prominent immigration activist, saying his detention was "unnecessarily cruel."

Applause broke out in a packed Manhattan courtroom Monday after Judge Katherine Forrest announced that Ravi Ragbir (RAH'-vee RAHG'-beer) must be released.

The citizen of Trinidad has been fighting deportation after a fraud conviction on Jan 11.

Forrest read aloud a written ruling saying that Ragbir and those like him across the country ought to have "the freedom to say goodbye" when they are not a threat to flee or a danger to the community.

Lawyers for Ragbir contended their client was targeted by a biased government official upset after witnessing Ragbir's organization and Ragbir himself protesting outside his office.