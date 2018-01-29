Leaked video causes political storm in Lebanon

BEIRUT — Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is urging calm after a video emerged showing the foreign minister calling Lebanon's powerful parliament speaker a "thug" in a closed meeting.

The leaked video which emerged Sunday comes amid an escalating dispute between President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri over a decree that promoted a number of Lebanese army officers.

The foreign minister, Gibran Bassil, is Aoun's son-in-law and heads his Free Patriotic Movement party. The footage drew the ire of Berri's political allies, who lashed out at Bassil. Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil described Bassil in a tweet as "lowly" and a "political dwarf."