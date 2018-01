Malaysia, Japan coast guards launch anti-piracy exercise

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia's maritime agency and Japan's coast guard have launched a weeklong joint exercise focusing on combating piracy at sea as well as search and rescue operations.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency says the Japanese Coast Guard sent its patrol vessel Tsugaru and more than 50 crew for the exercise at Malaysia's northeastern port of Kuantan. It says KM Pekan, one of two patrol vessels given to Malaysia by Japan, will be involved in the exercise.