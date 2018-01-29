Markets Right Now: Technology leads US stocks lower
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are broadly lower in midday trading on Wall Street, led by declines in technology companies.
Apple slid 1.4
Industrials companies also posted big losses. Caterpillar gave up 2
Energy stocks declined as crude oil prices headed lower. Chesapeake Energy fell 2.9
Dr. Pepper Snapple soared 24
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 64 points, or 0.2
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.72
9:35 a.m.
The major U.S. stock indexes are down slightly in early trading Monday, as losses in technology companies outweighed gains elsewhere.
Dr. Pepper Snapple Group jumped 29
The Commerce Department said that consumer spending rose 0.4
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average slid 34 points, or 0.1
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.69
