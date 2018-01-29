Officials: 4 men killed in shooting inside home
READING, Pa. — Authorities say four people have been shot to death inside a row home in Pennsylvania.
Reading (REH'-ding) police responded to the scene on South 3rd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The Reading Eagle reports all of the victims were males. Three were pronounced dead at the scene and the fourth died at a hospital.
Their names have not been released.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects or motive.
People gathered in front of the house Sunday night, crying and embracing each other as police investigated.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams says more information will be available Monday.
