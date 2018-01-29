Police witness: Kim Jong Nam met American before his murder

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia — A police witness says the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader met with an unidentified Korean American man on a Malaysian resort island just days before he was murdered, as the trial of two women accused of killing him resumed.

Indonesia's Siti Aisyah and Vietnam's Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face in a crowded airport terminal in Kuala Lumpur last Feb. 13.