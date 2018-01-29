Powerful GOP Appropriations chair Frelinghuysen to retire

WASHINGTON — Veteran Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, the powerful chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election.

The New Jersey Republican was facing his first competitive re-election race in decades and joins a growing roster of GOP veterans who are heading for the exits.

Frelinghuysen said in a statement that he was proud of his efforts to work in a bipartisan manner to advance the annual spending bills that make up almost one-third of the federal budget

Frelinghuysen was first elected in the 1994 GOP wave but cut a more moderate profile during more than two decades in the House.