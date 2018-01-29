Proposed class-action suit filed against Fiat Chrysler, UAW
DETROIT — A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed by three employees against Fiat Chrysler and United Auto Workers in connection with a federal corruption investigation.
The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press report Monday that the suit alleges union dues paid from 2009 to 2015 may have been spent on tainted or illegal bargaining.
Former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli (IKE'-uh-belly) handled
Then-UAW
The money for the scheme came from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit.
UAW denies the payments influenced contract bargaining.