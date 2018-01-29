Prosecutors: Mobster returned to crime after prison stint

NEW YORK — A notorious mobster from Philadelphia is on trial in New York on charges he returned to his life of crime after his release from prison.

Jury selection began Monday in the federal fraud case against Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino.

The 55-year-old Merlino has pleaded not guilty to charges that he was part of a health care scheme to bill insurers for unnecessary and excessive prescriptions.

He was among nearly four dozen reputed members of an East Coast crime syndicate arrested in a 2016 sweep. Most have pleaded guilty.