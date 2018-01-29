Reported plan for government wireless network gets panned
NEW YORK — Republican regulators and telecom industry groups are voicing opposition to a government-built wireless network that the Trump administration is reportedly considering .
The telecom industry, which is powerful in Washington, is already working on 5G. It heralds better internet on smartphones as well as potential applications for self-driving cars and other new technology.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, said in a statement Monday that the federal government should not build and operate a nationwide 5G network. The FCC regulates the nation's airwaves.
The industry group USTelecom also panned the idea. The wireless trade group CTIA said the government should stick to "free market policies."