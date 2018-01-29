School: Child who punched teacher was restrained once before

MIAMI — School district officials in Florida say a first-grader who had to be handcuffed and removed from his school for punching a teacher was restrained once before in the school year for aggressive behaviour .

Authorities say the latest episode happened Thursday, when a teacher at the Coral Way K-8 Center in Miami told the boy to stop playing with his food in the cafeteria.

A police report says the boy hit the teacher repeatedly in the back when they were in a hallway outside the cafeteria. The child continued punching and kicking the teacher until they both fell on the ground.