Sessions: New team will target illegal online opioid sales

PITTSBURGH — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the federal government is stepping up its fight against opioid-related crimes online.

Sessions announced the establishment of a new team to disrupt online opioid sales on Monday in Pittsburgh.

He says the goal of the Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement team is to shut down online marketplaces, and in turn reduce opioid addiction and overdoses.

The team will more than double the FBI's investment in fighting online opioid trafficking.