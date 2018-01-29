South African charity to stockpile water for dry Cape Town
JOHANNESBURG — A South African charity is organizing a nationwide collection of bottled water for stockpiling in military bases in and around Cape Town, which might have to turn off most taps in April because of a prolonged drought.
The Gift of the Givers charity said two trucks were making its first delivery to Fort Ikapa base in Cape Town on Monday and that the water would be distributed to residents "at the appropriate time."
The city says it will have to close most taps on what it calls "Day Zero," slated for April 12, if residents fail to save enough water. Municipal authorities hope for seasonal rains soon and are working to extract water from alternative sources, including aquifers and desalination.
Gift of the Givers said "Day Zero" is "virtually inevitable."
