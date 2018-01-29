Stock markets mixed as investors eye records, corporate news
TOKYO — World stock markets were mixed on Monday as investors pondered how much farther indexes can go after repeatedly hitting record highs this year. Corporate news, including takeovers and earnings reports, was due to also be in focus.
KEEPING SCORE: France's CAC 40 was 0.1
ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 finished flat at 23,629.34 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.6
ANALYST'S VIEWPOINT: The Wall Street rally last week helped give markets some momentum, but "a data packed week and stock reporting seasons around the globe should see market focus turn to the numbers. A weakening U.S. dollar may prove a brake on any investor exuberance," Michael McCarthy of CMC Markets said in a commentary.
CURRENCIES: The dollar, which last week fell sharply after U.S. officials said they accepted a weaker value for the currency, fell to 108.84 yen from 109.26 late Friday in Asia. The euro fell to $1.2384 from $1.2443.
FIZZY STOCKS: Shares in Dr. Pepper Snapple soared more than 37
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude fell 46 cents to $65.68 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 63 cents on Friday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dropped 69 cents to $69.83 per barrel.
