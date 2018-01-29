The Latest: Man killed in Washington helicopter crash ID'd

POMEROY, Wash. — The Latest on Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Washington (all times local):

2:23 p.m.

Authorities say the man killed in Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Washington was a 19-year-old from Colorado.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a release Monday that Benjamin M. Poirier, 19, of Berthoud, Colorado, died in the crash.

The pilot, 33-year-old Blake Malo, of Clarkston, and another crew member, 30-year-old Garrett Bradshaw, of Eagle Point, Oregon, were injured. They were taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

The three men were employed by a private helicopter operator, Hells Canyon Helicopters. They were flying under contract with the state fish and wildlife department to help with mule deer surveying.

WDFW Director Jim Unsworth said in a statement Monday that the tragic accident would be felt by the families but members of the state agency.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the crash northwest of Pomeroy in Garfield County.

2:02 p.m.

Federal investigators are working to recover a helicopter that crashed over the weekend in southeast Washington, killing one person and injuring two others.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that investigators will do a complete examination once the helicopter is moved to a secure location.

