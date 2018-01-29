The Latest: Senate president refuses lieutenant governor job

HONOLULU — The Latest on the resignation of Hawaii Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Hawaii Senate President Ronald Kouchi says he's not interested in becoming the next lieutenant governor.

Kouchi said so in a statement Monday after Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui said he was resigning to take a job with a lobbying firm.

The senate president is offered the job if the lieutenant governor position is vacant. The House speaker is next in line of succession. House Speaker Scott Saiki hasn't commented on whether he will take the job.

Tsutsui says there's never a perfect time to leave office, but he's been given a new job opportunity and a chance to spend more time on his home island of Maui.

He complained several years ago Gov. David Ige didn't give him enough responsibility, but Tsutsui says that wasn't a factor in his decision.

____

11 a.m.

Hawaii Lt. Gov. Shan Tsutsui is resigning this week to join a lobbying and public affairs firm.

The lieutenant governor said in a news release on Monday he will return to Maui and work for Strategies 360. His resignation is effective Wednesday.

Tsutsui had earlier said he didn't plan to run for re-election.

The Senate president and then the House speaker are next in line for the job.

Tsutsui became lieutenant governor in 2012, when then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie appointed his own lieutenant governor, Brian Schatz, to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated when U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye died.