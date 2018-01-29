Tongue-twisted Mainers serve as inspiration for SNL skit

BANGOR, Maine — A tongue-twisted couple from the blooper reel of a commercial for a Maine-based restaurant has served as the inspiration for a "Saturday Night Live" skit.

The skit broadcast Saturday featured a couple like the one who drew more than 4.5 million views for a YouTube video showing the husband repeatedly flubbing his line about "buttery, flaky crust."

Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon portrayed Jack and Sonya Palmer of Hermon, Maine.

Dysart's Restaurant & Truck Stop General Manager John Mason tells the Bangor Daily News the skit based on the 2012 commercial bloopers was an "awesome" surprise.