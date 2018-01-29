Trial beginning for man accused of killing Lebanese neighbour
TULSA, Okla. — A jury trial is set to begin for a Tulsa man accused of first-degree murder and a hate crime in the slaying of his Lebanese
Stanley Vernon Majors is expected in district court on Monday morning. The 63-year-old is accused in the August 2016 killing of 37-year-old Khalid Jabara.
Prosecutors say Majors fatally shot Jabara after bombarding him with racial insults in a feud with Jabara's family that lasted several years.
Majors previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and malicious intimidation and harassment, which is Oklahoma's hate-crime law.
Majors' attorneys have indicated they will present a mental health-based
A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, was selected Friday.