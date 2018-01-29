Trump condemns Taliban role in Afghan attacks, no more talks

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is condemning the recent string of deadly attacks by the Taliban in Afghanistan, telling a group of visiting ambassadors that "we don't want to talk with the Taliban."

Trump said at a luncheon that "innocent people are being killed left and right," including children. He says, "there's no talking to the Taliban."

The president's comments followed a deadly car bombing attack in the Afghan capital of Kabul that killed at least 95 people and wounded 158 more.

Earlier this month, multiple Americans were killed and injured in the Taliban's 13-hour siege of a hotel in Kabul.