US consumer spending up a solid 0.4 per cent in December
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending 0.4
The Commerce Department said Monday the spending gain followed a 0.8
A key inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve was up a tiny 0.1
Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70
The 0.4
The economy grew at a 2.3
The spending report Monday showed that the saving rate slipped to 2.4
The Federal Reserve meets this week, and officials are expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Economists are forecasting three rate hikes this year following three hikes in 2016. They expect that low inflation will finally approach the Fed's 2
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Diving in: Pool upgrades on deck for public meeting around Halifax Common master plan
-
How much does it cost just to get by as a young, single person in Toronto?
-
A baby girl found in a parking lot in 2005 changed this detective’s life forever
-
Young man charged with impaired driving causing death after pedestrian killed in Halifax