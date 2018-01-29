US consumer spending up a solid 0.4 per cent in December

WASHINGTON — Americans increased their spending 0.4 per cent in December, a solid pace but slower than the big spending burst seen in November.

The Commerce Department said Monday the spending gain followed a 0.8 per cent surge in November. Incomes were up 0.4 per cent , helped by a healthy rise in wages that reflects the fact that unemployment is at a 17-year low of 4.1 per cent .

A key inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve was up a tiny 0.1 per cent in December. It has risen 1.7 per cent over the past 12 months, still below the Fed's 2 per cent inflation goal.

Consumer spending is closely watched because it accounts for 70 per cent of economic activity. Strong spending helped support overall economic growth of 2.6 per cent in the fourth quarter.

The 0.4 per cent rise in spending last month reflected a strong 0.7 per cent increase in spending on durable goods such as autos. That helped offset a 0.2 per cent drop in nondurable goods spending, a drop that reflected in part a fall in gasoline prices. Spending on services rose 0.5 per cent , an increase that reflected in part a jump in spending on utility bills because of unseasonably cold weather in many parts of the country.

The economy grew at a 2.3 per cent rate for all of 2017, a significant rebound from 1.5 per cent in 2016 but still well below the goal set by the Trump administration to boost growth to 3 per cent or better. President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night. He is expected to tout the benefits of his $1.5 trillion tax cut and other aspects of his economic program, including deregulation and increased infrastructure spending.

The spending report Monday showed that the saving rate slipped to 2.4 per cent of after-tax income in December, the lowest point in more than a decade, since a 2.3 per cent rate in September 2005.