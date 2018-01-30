10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TRUMP WILL HERALD IN STATE OF THE UNION

The Republican president will trumpet a robust economy and push for bipartisan congressional action on immigration in the annual address.

2. US ISSUES 'PUTIN LIST' BUT NO PUNISHMENT

The political list is the entire presidential administration, as listed on the Kremlin website , and the Russian Cabinet, while the oligarchs list is a carbon copy of the top of the Forbes magazine's Russian billionaires' list, compiled to hit Moscow for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election.

3. WHAT HAS BECOME A POLITICAL FLASHPOINT

Republicans on the House intelligence committee vote to release a classified memo that purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department in the Russia investigation.

4. CHILD EXPERTS: JUST SAY 'NO' TO FACEBOOK'S KIDS APP

A group letter sent to Mark Zuckerberg argues that younger children aren't ready to have social media accounts, navigate the complexities of online relationships or protect their own privacy.

5. PENTAGON RESTRICTS RELEASE OF AFGHAN WAR DATA

Trump is railing against the recent string of attacks in Afghanistan, and rules out any U.S. discussions with the Taliban as part of the effort to achieve peace.

6. PROMINENT CHINESE JOURNALIST TRANSITIONS TO NEW ROLE

Hu Shuli speaks guardedly to AP about censorship and declares her financial magazine Caixin free to conduct its signature muckraking reporting, despite governmental obstacles.

7. WHERE THEY'RE 'LOOTING TO EAT' AMID ECONOMIC TAILSPIN

Mobs of poor Venezuelans are pilfering markets, swarming trucks loaded with corn and slaughtering cows with rocks and machetes in an outburst of almost daily unrest triggered by hunger.

8. HISTORIC VEGAS NEON SIGNS SET TO SHINE BRIGHT AGAIN

The Neon Museum is bringing back to life some of the most iconic marquees of Sin City thanks to projectors that will cast digitally reconstructed images of the signs back onto the hulking metal, AP learns.

9. 'COOL RUNNINGS' REDUX IN NIGERIA

Even though the competitors are American-born, Nigeria will field the first bobsled team from the entire continent of Africa in the Pyeongchang Games next month.

10. HOW THEY'RE DESCRIBING 'BLACK PANTHER'