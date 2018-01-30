10 Things to Know for Wednesday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Wednesday:
1. TROUBLING BACKDROP TO STATE OF UNION SPEECH FOR TRUMP
The president's approval rating has hovered in the 30s for much of his term and at the close of 2017, just 3 in 10 Americans said the U.S. was heading in the right direction, according to an AP-NORC poll.
2. WHAT'S RATTLING US HEALTH INDUSTRY
Three of corporate America's heaviest hitters — Amazon, Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chase — announce plans to jointly create a company to provide their employees with high-quality, affordable care.
3. FOR NOW, GOP MEMO IN LIMBO
The White House says it will conduct a legal and national security review before Trump decides whether to release the classified memo on the Russia investigation.
4. FALLOUT CONTINUES FROM ERRONEOUS ALERT
Hawaii's emergency management leader resigns and a state employee who sent an alert falsely warning of an incoming ballistic missile is fired, officials say.
5. 'A BLEMISH ON OUR HISTORY'
Israel's plan to deport tens of thousands of African migrants sparks a backlash from liberal Israelis who say Israel — established in the wake of the Holocaust — should never turn away those in need.
6. HOW POPE IS RESPONDING TO CHILEAN CRITICS
The pontiff sends the Vatican's most respected sex crimes expert to investigate a bishop accused by abuse victims of covering up for Chile's most notorious pedophile priest.
7. US STOCKS LOSE GROUND
Hefty losses in health care and technology companies hand the market its worst two-day drop since May.
8. TWO CASINOS OPENING THEIR DOORS
In Atlantic City, thousands of jobs lost during a brutal three-year stretch when five casinos shut down are coming back.
9. 'GLEE' ACTOR AN APPARENT SUICIDE AT 35
Mark Salling played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman in the hit musical-comedy. His death comes weeks after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.
10. WHO'S EAGLES' TOP CHEERLEADER
QB Carson Wentz, out with an injury, will have to be satisfied with urging on backup Nick Foles from the sidelines during Sunday's Super Bowl.
