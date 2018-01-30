2 children, 2 adults missing after fire guts Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — Authorities say two children and two adults are unaccounted for after an overnight house fire in Cleveland.

Firefighters say a woman believed to be the children's mother escaped the fire early Tuesday morning by jumping from the home on the city's east side. She was taken to a hospital, and information about her condition wasn't immediately released.

Investigators say a 4-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, their father and another man are missing.

Firefighters say the blaze caused severe damage, hindering their ability to search the charred home.