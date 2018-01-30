2 women found shot dead in Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA — Police say two women, including one in a wheelchair, have been found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads inside a Philadelphia home.

Police say they were met by a person at the door of the home late Monday night.

A 66-year-old woman in the wheelchair was found on the first floor, and a 44-year-old woman was found on the second floor. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The person who let officers into the home is being questioned as a witness.