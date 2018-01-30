3rd man set for guilty plea in Florida terror sting case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A third Florida man is set to plead guilty in an FBI terrorism sting involving a plot to travel to Syria and fight with the Islamic State extremist group.

Court records filed Monday show a plea agreement has been reached between federal prosecutors and 54-year-old Gregory Hubbard of West Palm Beach. A change of plea hearing is set for next week.

Hubbard previously pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization and selling ammunition to a felon. Details of his plea agreement have not been made public.

Two other men previously pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.