Aid groups: 8,500 Syrians still held in Jordanian no-go camp
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AZRAQ REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan — International aid groups say about 8,500 Syrians are still locked up behind barbed wire in a no-go section of Jordan's second-largest refugee camp, despite initial assurances in 2016 the arrangement is temporary.
The Jordan INGO Forum, an alliance of 60 groups, asked Jordan to expedite security screenings of those held in Azraq camp's "Village 5," saying that at the current pace this would take until October 2020.
The alliance asked Jordan in a recent report to lift movement restrictions on Syrians in camps.
Jordan says its security is paramount, that it shoulders a heavy refugee burden and that its security vetting is exemplary.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Video: Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur charged with three more counts of murder
-
'A joyous event': Edmonton activists to counter Jordan Peterson lecture with dance party
-
-
Young man accused of killing Dartmouth woman makes first court appearance