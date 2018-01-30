AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

What's the real state of the union? A deep dive in the stats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A by-the-numbers look at President Donald Trump's first year in office reveals areas of both progress and peril.

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too.

But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump.

A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night:

___

___

House intel committee votes to release classified memo

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brushing aside opposition from the Justice Department, Republicans on the House intelligence committee voted Monday to release a classified memo that purports to show improper use of surveillance by the FBI and the Justice Department in the Russia investigation.

The four-page memo has become a political flashpoint, with President Donald Trump and many Republicans pushing for its release and suggesting that some in the Justice Department and FBI have conspired against the president.

The memo was written by Republicans on the committee, led by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes of California, a close Trump ally who has become a fierce critic of the FBI and the Justice Department. Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether Trump's campaign was involved.

Republicans have said the memo reveals grave concerns about abuses of the government surveillance powers in the Russia investigation. Democrats have called it a selectively edited group of GOP talking points that attempt to distract from the committee's own investigation into Russian meddling.

The vote to release the memo is an unprecedented move by the committee, which typically goes out of its way to protect classified information in the interest of protecting intelligence sources and methods. The memo was delivered by courier to the White House on Monday evening. Trump now has five days to object to its release by the committee.

___

FBI's McCabe, a frequent Trump target, abruptly leaves post

WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a target of frequent and aggressive criticism by President Donald Trump, abruptly stepped down from his position Monday ahead of his planned retirement this spring.

A 22-year veteran of the FBI, McCabe has been publicly and repeatedly lambasted over the past year by Trump, who has accused him of bias because of his wife's political connections and an FBI investigation that produced no criminal charges against Hillary Clinton.

McCabe, who has held a number of FBI leadership roles and been heavily involved in investigations into major crimes including the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, becomes eligible for retirement in a matter of weeks. FBI staff learned Monday that McCabe was leaving the bureau's No. 2 post effective immediately, according to people who spoke only on condition of anonymity to discuss an internal personnel move. He is expected to retire with full pension benefits.

The departure comes as FBI Director Christopher Wray makes changes to his senior leadership team, replacing two other top aides last week. Such changes are not unusual when a new director takes charge, but they are notable amid Trump's public pressure on Wray to get rid of officials who were confidants of James Comey, whom he fired as FBI director last May.

In a message Monday to FBI employees, Wray said McCabe would be retiring on March 18 and denied that the move stemmed from political pressure.

___

Venezuelans 'loot to eat' amid economic tailspin

PUERTO CABELLO, Venezuela (AP) — The cab of Carlos Del Pino's big rig gave him a nerve-rattling front-row seat to a surge in mob attacks on Venezuela's neighbourhood markets, cattle ranches and food delivery trucks like his.

Shortly after pulling away from the docks at Puerto Cabello, the country's biggest port, he witnessed 20 people swarm a truck ahead of him and in a frenzy fill up their sacks with the corn it was carrying to a food-processing plant. The driver was held at gunpoint.

"It fills you with terror," Del Pino said.

He has hauled cargo for 14 years, and on a good month earns the equivalent of about $100, enough to support his wife and two daughters. Yet, despite his fears, he sympathizes with his impoverished countrymen, who are becoming desperate amid Venezuela's widespread food shortages and sky-high inflation.

"They have to loot to eat," he said.

___

Cleveland Indians dropping Chief Wahoo logo from uniforms

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians are dropping the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms next year after decades of protests and complaints that the grinning, red-faced caricature used in one version or another since 1947 is racist.

The move, announced Monday, came after protracted discussions between team owner Paul Dolan and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The cartoonish image of a big-toothed American Indian with a scarlet face and a single feather in his headdress will come off the team's sleeves and caps starting with the 2019 season, when Cleveland will host the All-Star Game.

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game," Manfred said in a statement. He said the logo "is no longer appropriate for on-field use."

The decision is unlikely to quell complaints from Native American organizations and others who see the symbol — and the team's very name — as insensitive. The Indians will continue to wear the Wahoo logo in 2018, and even after it is gone from the uniform, the club will sell merchandise featuring the mascot in the Cleveland area.

___

Ex-detectives testify about force's robberies, extortions

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two former Baltimore detectives testified Monday about a series of brazen robberies and other illegal activities by a rogue police unit as the second week of a high-profile racketeering trial got underway.

Indicted ex-detectives Jemell Rayam and Evodio Hendrix, who each face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, took the stand in U.S. District Court in Baltimore clad in jail jumpsuits. They are among six former policemen who have pleaded guilty and among four who are co-operating with the government during the trial of two detectives fighting corruption charges.

Rayam testified about a July 2016 robbery of a married couple who were handcuffed after leaving Home Depot and taken to a police substation nicknamed "The Barn," even though there was no evidence they had committed any crime. The indictment alleges that Gun Trace Task Force supervisor Sgt. Wayne Jenkins posed as a federal official during their interrogation.

After Ronald Hamilton disclosed he had about $40,000 in cash at the couple's house outside the city, Gun Trace Task Force detectives drove the handcuffed couple to their Carroll County property, called a relative to pick up their children, and then scoured the house looking for cash, according to Rayam.

Before detaining the couple, Jenkins submitted an affidavit asking for authorization to search the home based on phoney surveillance that never took place.

___

AP PHOTOS: Brazil samba school argues slavery still exists

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil abolished slavery in 1888, but during Carnival this year a major samba school will be arguing that it never really ended.

Leaders of the Paraiso do Tuiuti group see many instances of what they consider "modern-day slavery" in Latin America's largest nation.

They note that Brazil is one of the world's most unequal countries in terms of income distribution, and that its top politicians and businessmen are predominantly white while more than 50 per cent of citizens identify as black or mixed race.

"Our music questions whether slavery is actually over," said Jack Vasconcelos, the group's art director. "We will tell the story of the bad habit that humans have of enslaving each other."

On a recent night in Rio de Janeiro's Sao Cristovao neighbourhood , an area where members of the Portuguese royal family used to live, thousands watched as the school rehearsed for its appearance at the Sambadrome on Feb. 11.

___

Blue moon, supermoon, total lunar eclipse rolled into one

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The moon is providing a rare triple treat this week.

On Wednesday, much of the world will get to see not only a blue moon and a supermoon, but also a total lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. There hasn't been a triple lineup like this since 1982 and the next won't occur until 2037.

The eclipse will be visible best in the western half of the U.S. and Canada before the moon sets early Wednesday morning, and across the Pacific into Asia as the moon rises Wednesday night into Thursday.

The U.S. East Coast will be out of luck; the moon will be setting just as the eclipse gets started. Europe and most of Africa and South America also will pretty much miss the show.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month. A supermoon is a particularly close full or new moon, appearing somewhat brighter and bigger. A total lunar eclipse — or blood moon for its reddish tinge — has the moon completely bathed in Earth's shadow.

___

AP Source: Pistons finalizing deal to acquire Griffin

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons were finalizing a trade Monday night to acquire star forward Blake Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. The Pistons would send forward Tobias Harris, guard Avery Bradley and centre Boban Marjanovic to Los Angeles, with the Clippers also receiving draft picks. Detroit also would receive forward Brice Johnson and centre Willie Reed.

ESPN first reported the deal .

Griffin is averaging 22.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 33 games this season, but the Clippers have been plagued by injuries and are ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Detroit is struggling as well. The Pistons have lost eight straight heading into Tuesday night's game against Cleveland.

___

Police look at phone records for clues in jealousy shooting

Police on Monday were focusing on phone records to try to piece together how a group of friends wound up at a Pennsylvania self-serve car wash, where a gunman lying in wait in the early morning hours killed four of them and injured one who managed to hide.

The suspected shooter, 28-year-old Timothy Smith, suffered a gunshot wound to the head in the Sunday shooting at Ed's Car Wash in Melcroft, a rural town about 55 miles (89 kilometres ) southeast of Pittsburgh. He's on life support and isn't expected to survive what authorities believe may be a self-inflicted injury.

Smith was a jealous ex-boyfriend of 25-year-old victim Chelsie Cline, according to family members of some of the victims.

Also killed were William Porterfield, 27; Courtney Snyder, 23; and Seth Cline, 21. Another woman was able to hide in the back seat of a truck and only suffered minor injuries from broken glass, police said. Chelsie Cline and Seth Cline were half-siblings.