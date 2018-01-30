Arkansas lawmaker resigns day after guilty plea over funds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A top Arkansas lawmaker who pleaded guilty to federal charges that he pocketed thousands of dollars in state funds intended for the construction of a sports complex has resigned.

Republican state Sen. Jake Files submitted a letter of resignation to the governor's office Tuesday, saying his last day in office will be Feb. 9. Files pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud charges.

Files has served in the state Senate since 2011 and chairs the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.