Behind South Korea's chip boom, worries over future
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The craze for smartphones, social media and universal connectivity is generating immense wealth but also deep unease in South Korea, source of a large share of the computer chips that make them work.
Soaring demand for microchips used in smartphones, computer servers and data
Samsung reported Wednesday that its annual net profit rose 84
But pressures are building as youth unemployment approaches 10