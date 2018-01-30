Book signed by George Washington goes for $138K at auction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book signed by George Washington that made its way from the Founding Father's personal library to a now-deceased Tennessee man has sold for $138,000 at an auction.
Washington gave the book to his biographer and former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall. The book last belonged to a Chattanooga man who died in 2017.
It was offered for a preliminary
Drury said 4,500 registered bidders from more than 50 countries bid on the nearly 900 items up for auction.
