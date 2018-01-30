Coast Guard rescues Bahamian man missing for 2 weeks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a Bahamian national who had been missing for two weeks.
A Coast Guard statement said a good Samaritan notified them that a boat with one person on board was taking on water some 10 miles (16
Coast Guard officials said the man had been missing since Jan. 13. His name wasn't released.
